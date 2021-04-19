Casino project among largest on Vegas Strip sets opening day

LAS VEGAS (AP) — One of the biggest casino projects on the Las Vegas Strip has announced an opening date after more than seven years of planning and building. Resorts World Las Vegas said Monday it will debut June 24 and is taking reservations for more than 3,500 rooms at its three Hilton-branded hotels. The $4.3 billion development by Malaysia-based Genting Group under construction since May 2015 experienced delays and redesigns. The project will open during a pandemic that has upended the Las Vegas economy with business restrictions intended to slow the spread of COVID-19. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has set a June 1 goal for 100% reopening of businesses shuttered in March 2020.