Chad’s army says 300 rebels killed as capital is on alert

N’DJAMENA, Chad (AP) — Chad’s military claimed that it has killed some 300 rebels advancing on the capital, N’Djamena, as the government deployed tanks and other armed vehicles in the city’s streets. The death toll given on state television and radio by army spokesman Azim Bermandoa Agouna came a day after the military declared that a rebel column had been “totally decimated” by Chadian soldiers. It was not immediately possible to independently confirm the military’s claims given the remote location where the fighting took place. Confusion and fear mounted in the capital as rumors swirled on social media about whether the Chadian rebels still posed a threat after the weekend clashes.