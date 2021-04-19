Colombia peace court alarmed over killings of former rebels

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia’s postwar reconciliation tribunal says violence against former guerrilla fighters and community leaders is increasing in rural areas and jeopardizing its attempts to investigate crimes that took place during the country’s six-decades civil conflict. On Monday the tribunal’s president said that at least 276 former rebels have been killed since laying down their weapons in December 2016 and that 900 community leaders have been slain as well. His statement says the violence in jeopardizing the court’s effort to report on crimes committed during the conflict that killed an estimated 260,000 people.