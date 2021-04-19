CoreCivic to settle shareholders lawsuit for $56 million

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Private prison operator CoreCivic says it has reached an agreement in principle to settle a shareholders lawsuit for $56 million. The suit claimed the Tennessee-based company inflated stock prices by misrepresenting the quality and value of its services. Corecivic has said that’s not true, but in a news release on the potential settlement, the company says it has agreed to pay $56 million payment in exchange for a dismissal of the case and full release of all claims. The settlement must still be approved by a judge. A jury trial had been scheduled to begin on May 10.