COVID-19 vaccine administration update in the two Virginias

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) - The tables have turned in West Virginia... a state once leading the nation in vaccine distribution, but that's not the case right now.

"We have more vaccines than we have arms for, right now," West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said.

The administration rate is in the midst of a downturn, currently sitting at 85.9%. Earlier this year, the vaccination rate was consistently in the 100% range.

Now, Gov. Jim Justice is pleading for everyone 16 and older to roll up their sleeves.

"We all have the right to decide," Justice said. "But really, I'm a firm believer, we don't have the right to decide when it could endanger someone else."

The concern... not reaching herd immunity. To get there, 75% of West Virginia's population needs to be vaccinated. So WVVA asked a local doctor what could happen if we don't reach herd immunity.

"I would say the devastation is going to continue," Dr. Jamal Sahyouni, an internal medicine doctor at Clinch Valley, said. "It will be, unfortunately, a lot of sickness, and sadly enough, a lot of deaths also."

Over in the Commonwealth, it's like night and day. Virginia is having the opposite problem West Virginia is now dealing with... Gov. Ralph Northam said in a press conference on Monday that demand still out-paces supply, as vaccination eligibility opens up to anyone 16 and older across the country.

But, Southwest Virginia is also seeing some hesitancy.

"Almost every other patient asks me the same question," Dr. Sahyouni said. "I'm scared to take it and all this. I'm internal medicine, so most of my patients have several ailments. But I'm praying and asking the people just to take it."

Dr. Sahyouni said the benefit outweighs any risk.

"It's much better to have that vaccine and be protected from the disease with possibility of very mild side effects, than have the disease. The disease is devastating."

In Virginia, nearly 40% of the population has received at least one dose. In the Mountain State, that number is sitting at 38%.