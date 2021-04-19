Cuba’s Communist Party chooses Miguel Díaz-Canel as leader

HAVANA (AP) — In many ways, Cuba’s new maximum leader is nothing like those who have governed the island for the past six decades. Miguel Díaz-Canel was never a guerrilla fighter and rose peacefully and diligently through the approved channels. And he isn’t named Castro. On Monday, Cuba’s Communist Party congress chose Díaz-Canel to be its leader, adding that crucial post to the title of president he assumed in 2018. In both cases, he replaces his mentor Raul Castro, 89, sealing a political dynasty that had held power since the 1959 revolution. Díaz-Canel turns 61 on Tuesday.