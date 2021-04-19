Dallas police shoot, kill man brandishing replica handgun

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas police say officers have shot and killed a man who pointed at them what turned out to be a replica handgun. The episode began about 4 p.m. Monday when police received a report of a man walking along a residential street about one mile north of the U.S. 75-Interstate 635 interchange. Police say the man pointed at arriving officers what appeared to be a handgun before fleeing on foot. Shortly thereafter, police say officers answering a report of an armed man stealing from a drug store fatally shot the man after he pointed the fake gun at them.