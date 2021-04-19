‘Downton Abbey’ cast returns for sequel opening in December

NEW YORK (AP) — The original principal cast of “Downton Abbey” are returning for a second film that will arrive in theaters December 22 this year. Focus Features says Monday that “Downton Abbey” creator Julian Fellowes has written the screenplay, and Simon Curtis (“My Week With Marilyn”) is directing. Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery and 86-year-old Maggie Smith will all be back, along with some new faces, including Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West. Production began last week on “Downton Abbey 2.” Producer Gareth Neame says the “Downton” reunion will be a “huge comfort” to fans after a challenging year. The 2019 film came three years years after the series ended.