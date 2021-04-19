EU foreign ministers talk amid uproar over Ukraine, Navalny

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union foreign ministers are pondering the bloc’s strategy toward Russia in the wake of the military buildup on Ukraine’s borders and amid the weakening health of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny. On top of that, the diplomatic standoff between EU member Czech Republic and Russia over tit-for-tat diplomatic expulsions following Prague’s accusation that Moscow was involved in a 2014 ammunition depot explosion, is adding further tension between both sides.