EXPLAINER: Chauvin defense argues he acted reasonably

CHICAGO (AP) — Attorneys and witnesses have used the words “reasonable” or “unreasonable” often at the trial of the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder and manslaughter in George Floyd’s death. Derek Chauvin’s defense attorney put the concept at the center of his closing argument Monday, the last time jurors will hear from him before they begin deliberating. It’s no coincidence. The concept of reasonableness has been crucial at trials of officers ever since the landmark Graham v. Connor ruling 32 years ago by the U.S. Supreme Court.