EXPLAINER: Chauvin jurors must disregard defendant’s silence

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jurors at the trial of the former Minneapolis police officer accused in George Floyd’s death have been instructed not to take into account his choice to remain silent when they consider whether to find him guilty of murder and manslaughter. Derek Chauvin on Thursday invoked his right to remain silent and leave the burden of proof on the state. It was a high-stakes decision. Taking the stand could have helped humanize Chauvin to jurors who haven’t heard from him directly at trial. But it also could have opened him up to a devastating cross-examination.