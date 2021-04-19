EXPLAINER: How will jury deliberations work in Chauvin case?

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — After more than two weeks of witness testimony and hours of attorney arguments, the fate of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin is now in the hands of a jury that will decide whether he is responsible for George Floyd’s death. Jury deliberations are done in private and are largely a mystery to those who aren’t involved. The jury will be sequestered, and the duration of deliberations depends on the jury. One legal expert said waiting for a jury verdict can seem like “the longest hours of any day.”