EXPLAINER: State, defense differ on impact of Floyd drug use

CHICAGO (AP) — The role drugs played in George Floyd’s life and death has been a focus of testimony during the murder trial of former Officer Derek Chauvin and remained a key thread as attorneys delivered closing arguments Monday. Chauvin’s defense attorney has repeatedly argued that Floyd’s death was caused by his use of illegal drugs and existing health conditions, while prosecutors worked to convince jurors that Chauvin caused it by pressing his knee into Floyd’s neck. Chauvin, 45, is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.