EXPLAINER: What are charges against Chauvin in Floyd death?

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The 12 jurors who will deliberate on charges against Derek Chauvin have three counts to consider as they weigh whether he is responsible for the death of George Floyd. Chauvin is charged with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s May 25 death. The case comes down to two key questions: did Chauvin cause Floyd’s death and were his actions reasonable? Each charge requires a different element of proof as to Chauvin’s state of mind.