Georgian opposition parties sign deal to end crisis

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Georgia has edged closer to ending a months-long political crisis after several opposition parties signed a deal brokered by the European Union. However, the biggest opposition force, the United National Movement, refrained Monday from signing the document proposed by European Council President Charles Michel. It says it will decide whether to sign when Michel visits the ex-Soviet nation Tuesday. The political situation in Georgia has been tense since the Oct. 31 parliamentary elections. The governing Georgian Dream party won the vote, but the United National Movement has charged that the vote was rigged and refuses to concede defeat, demanding a rerun.