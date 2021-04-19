Gov. Justice removes social gathering limits, updates guidelines in executive order

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - During his press briefing on Monday, Gov. Jim Justice announced he was removing limits on the number of people that can attend a social gathering by signing a new executive order.

The Governor signed this new executive order to update many policies that have been in place since the beginning of the pandemic.

"I am signing a new executive order that’s cleaning up and doing away with a great, great many of the executive orders that have been in place," Gov. Justice continued. "There was a lot of stuff that was very valuable when we put it in that has now outlived its time, and now it’s time to move forward."

An exemption for indoor physical activity was included in the order. People actively participating in indoor physical activity are no longer required to wear a mask.

The statewide face mask mandate remains in effect. Businesses are also still required to follow West Virginia safety guidelines.

Gov. Justice announced that West Virginia has administered 1,162,079 vaccine doses.

681,790 West Virginians have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 508,089 West Virginians have been fully vaccinated.

