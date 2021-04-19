Graham shoots low at VHSL Class 2 golf championship, Richlands’ Street cracks Top 5

RADFORD, Va. (WVVA) - Graham carded a team score of 341 to earn a runner-up finish at the VHSL Class 2 golf championship on Monday.

The top individual from Tazewell County, however, was Richlands’ Caleigh Street, who tied for fifth with a score of 81 (+9).

Graham’s Brayden Surface and Ben Morgan both finished tied eleventh with an 83 (+11). Alex Ramsey (87), Joe Tyson (88), Abby Peterson (94) and Jackson Ward (100) rounded out the Graham scoring.

via Todd Baker

Floyd claimed the Class 2 team title by ten strokes, with a score of 331.

Chatham’s Matt Arnold won the Class 2 individual title with 76 (+4).

The full leaderboard can be found here.