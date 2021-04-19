Greenbrier County leaders fight for better broadband access, after bill fails in legislative session

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W. VA. (WVVA) - A bill that would provide more access to affordable and fast internet failed during the most recent legislative session.

The failure of the bill that called for better access to broadband in West Virginia left a lot of people out in the cold when it comes to internet access in the mountain state.

Stephen Baldwin, a state senator who was in support of the bill, said large companies are to blame on the bill's defeat; as they argued open access would make for more competition.

"That open access, the reason they wanted that out is because it breaks up their monopoly, and we said that monopoly needs to be broken up," said Baldwin. "You know, they've had a chance for a long time to provide broadband and they haven't been able to do it, but they got those provisions out," said Baldwin.

Had the bill passed, the state would've created the infrastructure, and funded broadband with federal money.

Baldwin said, now it is up to counties.

The president of the Greenbrier County Commission said they have waited for the government to expand broadband access for years, but now it's time for the county to take the reins.

"Things haven't really progressed like we want them to, so now we're kinds gonna take a little more proactive stance and try to work with different groups but maybe use some seed money to get things started to bring that into the county," said Rose.

Rose said having access to broadband is essential for schools and students who are doing work virtually.

And Greenbrier County residents agree.

"It'd be important for the kids to have quicker internet service, because learning that way, it's gotta be impossible," said Dennis Boggs, a Fairlea resident.

"You need to be able to do everything in a timely manner, and when it's just taking so long to get it pulled up and do what you need to do, you just don't have time to do anything anymore," said Emily Pacheco, a Ronceverte resident who has kids in virtual education.

Students are not the only ones with a stake in improved broadband.

Kara Dense, the Executive Director of the Greenbrier Valley Convention and Visitor's Bureau, said it's a great lure for business development.

"In order for any business to come in and open up anywhere, that's one of the first things they're going to ask, they're going to ask what the availability of broadband is, because it is so vital for businesses now a days," said Dense.



Leaders in Greenbrier County said they will continue to work towards improved and more affordable internet access for the people.

We reached out to the four major internet providers who pushed for the open access provision to be removed from the bill.

Neither, Suddenlink, Frontier, Comcast, nor Citynet, offered a comment.

WVVA News will continue to follow this story for developments.

