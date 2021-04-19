Group urges UN to probe China for crimes against humanity

KASHGAR, China (AP) — A human rights group is appealing to the United Nations to investigate allegations China’s government is committing crimes against humanity in the Xinjiang region. Human Rights Watch cited reports of the mass detention of Muslims, a crackdown on religious practices and other measures against minorities in the northwestern region. It said they amount to crimes against humanity as defined by the treaty that established the International Criminal Court. Foreign researchers and governments say more than 1 million people have been confined to camps in Xinjiang. Beijing rejects complaints of abuses and says the camps are for job training to support economic development and combat Islamic radicalism.