High pressure builds in for first part of the week; strong cold front disrupts spring on Wednesday

Some of us are seeing some rain for this morning, but as this system continues to push to the northeast, dry air will build in behind. So considering the start of the day cloudy and damp with temperatures in the 40s. Highs will head into the 50s and 60s today. Partly sunny skies form later this afternoon with winds around 5-10 MPH.

Still holding onto temperatures cooler than average today, but by tomorrow highs for most will head back into the 60s and 70s. Don't get used to it though! Cold air rushes in behind a cold front on Wednesday. This will give colder temperatures and also a chance for SNOW!

Don't have to worry about that for tonight though! Lows tonight will be in the 40s again with mostly clear skies.

A southwesterly flow builds in tonight allowing tomorrow's highs to warm up. Tomorrow's highs for most will head back into the 60s and 70s. High pressure dominates for Tuesday with mostly sunny skies, but a cold front starts to inch closer to us by the evening leading to spotty showers Tuesday evening and overnight.

Some of the area will only witness a cold rain, but snow is definitely possible. Not expecting a big snow with most models hinting at a trace to an inch.

Frost/freeze warnings/advisories and even some wind advisories may be issued mid-week. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday will be in the 30s and 40s with lows in the 20s and 30s. High pressure builds back in on Thursday, but temperatures stay chilly.

