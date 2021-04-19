Kroger in Ronceverte finishes multi-million dollar renovation

RONCEVERTE, W. VA. (WVVA) - The remodel of the Kroger in Ronceverte was completed on Wednesday.

The 1.9 million dollar upgrade includes: expanding the produce section, changing the flooring, and widening aisles.

Joseph Hanson, the Store Leader, said these renovations have been a long process, as work started right before the pandemic hit and then temporarily stopped due to COVID-19.

"They had to put it on pause so we could focus on our customer, then when things kind of normalized, got back to work, so definitely a unique situation with all that panic buying and increased business while also trying to renovate the store," said Hanson.

Hanson added, the team and community are excited to see the completion of the renovation.