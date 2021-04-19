Local wrestlers in the mix for Class AAA state title

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Six area wrestlers still have a shot at earning some hardware Tuesday, after wrestling into the semifinal round of the Class AAA state championship.

Trace Hatfield of Princeton (113), Ethan Osborne of Beckley (138), Colby Piner of Greenbrier East (160), Devin Gauldin of Beckley (195), Thomas Mullins of Greenbrier East (220) and Jackson Evans of Beckley (285) all won twice on Monday to advance to the semifinal rounds.

A handful of other wrestlers also have an opportunity to earn a podium spot in the consolation bracket.

In the team standings, the Flying Eagles are ninth with 44.5 points. Greenbrier East sits in 14th with 29.0 points, while Oak Hill (25.0 pts) and Princeton (18.0) are 19th and 20th, respectively.

Parkersburg South is well clear of the field and leading the team competition with 119.0 points.

You can follow along with Day 2 action from Huntington, here.