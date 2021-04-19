Mass fossil site may prove tyrannosaurs lived in packs

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — New research shows ferocious tyrannosaur dinosaurs may not have been solitary predators as long envisioned, but more like social carnivores such as wolves. Paleontologists developed the theory while studying a mass tyrannosaur death site found seven years ago in the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument in southern Utah. Research unveiled Monday showed a team of researchers determined that the dinosaurs died and were buried in the same place. A biology professor at Macalester College says she agreed with the group’s assessment that the tyrannosaurs died at the same time but more evidence would be needed before determining that they were living in a social group.