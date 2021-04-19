Mexican president wants work visas, citizenship for farmers

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says he will ask U.S. President Joe Biden to give work visas to Mexican farmers who participate in a government tree-planting program. López Obrador said Monday that would help regulate migration. He also wants the United States to grant citizenship to the farmers after they have spent three years rotating into the U.S. on six-month work visas. López Obrador says he will broach the proposal at climate change talks later this week. López Obrador says Mexico’s contribution to fighting climate change involves renovating old hydroelectric plants as well as the program that pays farmers to plant fruit and timber trees.