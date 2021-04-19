‘Midnight hour of need’: St. Vincent pleads for global help

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The prime minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is making a heartfelt plea to the international community to help his country recover from a volcanic eruption that has displaced 20,000 people. Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves told the U.N. Security Council on Monday that his country is confronting a monumental challenge of humanitarian relief. La Soufrière volcano unleashed its first big eruption of ash and hot gas April 9, a day after the government ordered people to evacuate homes nearby. Thousands of people have been living in government shelters, and water systems are shut down in many parts of the island.