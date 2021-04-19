New this week: ‘Stowaway,’ ‘Rutherford Falls’ and the Oscars

This week’s new entertainment releases include the final two parts of Eric Church’s three-album project, “Heart & Soul.” There’s also a reboot of “Mortal Kombat” that promises to bring brutality back to the film franchise and the Peacock series “Rutherford Falls” starring Ed Helms and Jana Schmieding as friends caught in the drama over a proposal to move a statue in their town. Anna Kendrick and Toni Collette go into space aboard “Stowaway,” debuting Friday on Netflix, playing researchers on a two-year mission to Mars. And Sunday is the Oscars on ABC and producers are promising that this year’s telecast will itself resemble a movie.