NYPD agrees to limits on sound cannons, ending 5-year battle

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Police Department has agreed to limit its use of sound cannons on crowds, ending a five-year legal battle over claims that the devices caused hearing damage, dizziness and migraines. In a settlement agreement filed in federal court on Monday, the police department said it will no longer use an “alert tone” setting in which the devices emit a series of sharp, painful beeps to disperse crowds. The department is still permitted to use handheld and vehicle-mounted sound cannons to make announcements and play recorded messages, but must make reasonable efforts to do so at a safe distance, according to the agreement.