One found dead in Pine Hill Park home

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield, Virginia Police Department responded to a call on Friday concerning a deceased individual in the Pine Hill Park neighborhood.

Officers entered the residence and found one individual dead on the scene.

Equipment that could be used to manufacture illegal drugs or other harmful substances was also discovered at the scene.

The Virginia State Police assisted in the investigation and processed the scene for evidence of clandestine lab operations. No traces of illicit drugs or harmful substances were discovered by police.

No foul play is suspected in the individuals death at this time.

