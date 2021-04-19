Police: Man shot by Portland police had replica handgun

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police say a man who was fatally shot by officers in a park had a replica gun. The Portland Police Bureau says officers went to Lents Park on Saturday morning after someone reported that a man, later identified as Robert Douglas Delgado, was quick-drawing and holding what looked like a handgun. Police said Monday that officers later reported Delgado had been shot and was down. Police previously said officers opened fire on him with a gun and with weapons that fire non-lethal projectiles. Police haven’t said what happened before the officers fired the weapons.