Pressure mounts for release of Knoxville shooting video

Pressure is mounting on authorities to release police body camera video of a shooting at a Knoxville, Tennessee, school that left a student dead and a police officer wounded. Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon reiterated a call Monday for a prosecutor to authorize the release of the video of the April 12 shooting. District attorney Charme Allen declined to release the video of the shooting at the magnet high school, saying it could damage the investigation of the shooting. Authorities initially said the student fired at police before he was killed, but state investigators later said the bullet that wounded an officer did not come from the student’s gun.