Prosecutor: Chauvin ‘had to know’ Floyd’s life was in danger

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A prosecutor says Derek Chauvin “had to know” he was squeezing the life out of George Floyd as the Black man cried out over and over that he couldn’t breathe.

Closing arguments began at Chauvin’s murder trial.

The prosecution is going first, hoping to convince the jury that Chauvin squeezed the life from George Floyd as he and two other officers pinned him to the street for 9 minutes, 29 seconds, outside a corner market.

Prosecutors say those actions, despite Floyd’s repeated cries that he couldn’t breathe, were reckless, unreasonable and warrant conviction not just for manslaughter but also on two murder counts.