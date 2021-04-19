Protecting your plants from the upcoming frost/freeze this week

As we get more and more into spring, business begins to pick up at greenhouses across the two Virginias. Including at Kimberly's Greenhouse in Tazewell County.

Winter-like temperatures can have a chilling effect on plants that are starting to bud.

Every year around this time, Greenhouse owner Kimberly Santolla prepares her greenhouse for the potential of a late season frost and freeze.

When it comes to smaller areas, according to Santolla, buckets are better than plastic.

"If it's a small area, just get like a five gallon bucket or something. You don't want the plastic to touch the plant." Kimberly Santolla, Owner of Kimberly's Greenhouse

Santolla adds that for larger areas or bigger plants, you can also use a frost cloth for defense, with a plastic bucket over top of the frost cloth for extra protection.

If you have a larger spot that is too big for a frost cloth. There are other options and this is where plastics and tarps work best. However, you must be extra careful to make sure you don't harm your plants while trying to protect them.





"When the plastic comes over, you don't want the plastic touching your plants or it will burn the plants. What we do, if it is just going to be a frost we cover them. But if it is going to get really cold, you have light put in here. You can see the lights (and) that will give you just enough heat once you put the plastic over." Kimberly Santolla, Owner of Kimberly's Greenhouse

If you haven't started to grow your crops yet, Santolla suggest waiting until at least mid to late May to avoid a possible late season frost/freeze.