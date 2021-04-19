Russia says its airstrike in Syria killed 200 militants

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian military says its airstrike killed about 200 militants in eastern Syria. The head of the Russian military’s Reconciliation Center in Syria said Monday that Russian warplanes hit two militant hideouts northeast of Palmyra. The official says in a statement carried by Russian news agencies that the air raid killed some 200 militants and destroyed 24 vehicles and about 500 kilograms (over 1,100 pounds) of ammunition and explosives. The statement says the militants’ base had served as a staging ground for terror attacks across Syria. Russia has waged a military campaign in Syria since 2015, helping President Bashar Assad’s government retake control over most of the country after a devastating 10-year conflict.