San Diego transit agency settles death lawsuit for $5.5M

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego County’s transportation agency has apologized and agreed to pay $5.5 million to the mother of a mentally ill man who died after a security officer kept a knee on his neck for several minutes. The settlement in the 2019 death of Angel Hernandez was announced Monday. Hernandez, who was diagnosed with schizophrenia, died after he was taken down after wandering near train tracks in San Diego. He stopped breathing and died at a hospital. At Monday’s news conference, the CEO of the county’s Metropolitan Transit System said the officers ”made mistakes” that contributed to the death.