Shady Spring, Westside advance to boys section basketball title

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Class AAA Region 3 Section 1 championship is set after the Tigers and Renegades earned semifinal victories on Monday.

Shady Spring and PikeView were locked in a battle headed into halftime, with the Tigers leading 26-14. But, Shady scored 33 points in the third quarter to pull away, winning 70-38.

Four Tigers finished in double figures, led by Ammar Maxwell with 15 points. The Panthers' Dylan Blake paced his squad with 14 points.

In the second semifinal, Independence nearly stole away a victory, despite missing two of its top scorers. However, Westside held on tight for a 51-50 victory.

The two winners will face each other for the Class AAA Region 3 Section 1 title on Wednesday in the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.