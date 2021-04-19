Supreme Court asked to give access to secretive court’s work

WASHINGTON (AP) — Civil liberties groups are asking the Supreme Court to give the public access to opinions of the secretive court that reviews bulk email collection, warrantless internet searches and other government surveillance programs. The groups say in an appeal filed with the high court Monday that the public has a constitutional right to see significant opinions of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court. They argue that federal courts, not the executive branch, should decide when opinions that potentially affect the privacy of millions of Americans should be made public. The appeal was filed on behalf of the American Civil Liberties Union and the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University.