UK’s Johnson cancels India trip as its virus cases surge

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called off a trip to India amid surging coronavirus cases in the country. The British and Indian governments said Monday that “in the light of the current coronavirus situation, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not be able to travel to India next week” as planned. The two governments said Johnson and Indian Prime Minister Narenda Modi would speak later this month and planned to meet in person later this year. India reported 273,810 new infections on Monday, its highest daily rise since the start of the pandemic. It has reported more than 15 million infections in total, a total second only to the United States.