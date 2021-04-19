Skip to Content

US warns against travel to 80% of world due to coronavirus

6:38 pm National news from the Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department is urging Americans not to travel overseas because of the risks from the coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. hasn’t had a global warning against international travel since August, when guidance was revoked by the Trump administration. The department said Monday that a revaluation of travel advice for countries around the world would result in about 80% of them being classified as “Level 4” or “do not travel.” Travel is also discouraged for the remaining 20%, though not as emphatically. The department says it will begin to be roll out new advice for specific countries over the coming week.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content