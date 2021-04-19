Virginia coach: WR Davis, LB Bennett out with knee injuries

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall says wide receiver Lavell Davis Jr. and linebacker Chico Bennett Jr. have sustained ACL injuries during spring practice and will be sidelined until at least November. Davis, a 6-foot-7 sophomore, caught 20 passes for 515 yards last season, averaging 25.8-yards a catch. That was the second-best average in the nation. Davis had five touchdowns in just eight games. Bennett is a junior transfer from Georgia Tech who was expected to contribute at linebacker.