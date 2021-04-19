Virginia man convicted of visa fraud, witness tampering

NEW BERN. N.C. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Virginia man has been convicted on visa fraud charges related to a shame marriage to a soldier at Fort Bragg, and trying to obstruct the testimony of a witness in an official proceeding. A news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina on Monday says 46-year-old Joshua Kwame Asane was convicted by a federal jury in North Carolina on Friday. Evidence presented at the trial revealed that the marriage between Asane and the soldier was arranged by Asane’s brother. Asane faces maximum penalties of 25 years and a fine of $250,000.