VW, Ford unveil SUVs at China auto show under virus controls

SHANGHAI (AP) — Volkswagen has unveiled an electric SUV made for China at the Shanghai auto show, the industry’s biggest marketing event in a year overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic. Automakers are looking to China, their biggest market by sales volume and the first major economy to rebound from the pandemic, to revive sales and reverse multibillion-dollar losses. Ford, Nissan and other automakers also planned to debut new models at the show, which opened under anti-virus controls that included holding some news conferences by video link. Few auto executives from abroad attended. Reporters were required to undergo virus tests.