Warming up into Tuesday, but Winter makes a comeback on Wednesday

High pressure will keep us seasonable and sunny through Tuesday. Overnight, lows will drop into the mid 30s to low 40s under mainly clear skies.

Tomorrow looks mainly clear and mild, with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s for most. By Tuesday night, cloud cover will be increasing, and spotty showers will start to develop as a strong cold front approaches the area.

The front will swing in through Wednesday, changing light rain showers briefly over to snow showers, or at least mixing with snow for a few hours Wednesday AM, especially at the higher elevations.

Trace amounts up to an inch look possible across our western facing slopes (mainly on the grass). Temps look to hover in the 30s through Wednesday!

Winds will be gusty into mid-late week, so that will only add to the chill we get behind this front!

Temps look to moderate a bit more by the weekend, and we might finally get seasonable weather again by next week....