WVa lifts social gathering limit, allows maskless exercising

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Monday lifted a limit on the number of people who can gather for social events and tweaked the state’s face-covering mandate to allow people exercising indoors to go maskless. The governor had already lifted most other restrictions on businesses and public life. Residents engaging in physical activity at a fitness center or other indoor space can take off their masks. But they are expected to wear them at all other times, such as when resting at a gym. About 38% of residents have received at least one coronavirus vaccine dose, while 28.4% are fully vaccinated, state data show.