WVa school construction projects get funding in 7 counties

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — School systems in seven West Virginia counties will receive $75 million for construction and renovation. The state School Building Authority awarded the funding Monday for public school projects in Greenbrier, Jefferson, Mercer, Mineral, Ohio, Roane and Summers counties. Ohio County will receive the most money from the state, $18 million for renovations to six schools. Roane County will get nearly $14 million for a new Spencer Middle School. The authority did not fund proposed projects for eight public schools in Cabell, Kanawha, McDowell and Wayne counties. Additional funding is expected to be awarded in December.