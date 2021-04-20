Arizona governor sending National Guard to southern border

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said Tuesday he is sending National Guard troops to the state’s border with Mexico amid the increased arrivals of migrants. The announcement comes the day Customs and Border Protection held an open house at a new tent-like migrant processing center in the border community of Yuma. It’s the first of two planned in Arizona to process and temporarily shelter a growing number of asylum seekers. A similar structure is going up in Tucson. There was no immediate response for comment from U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials. The Republican governor has quarreled with the Biden administration over immigration issues.