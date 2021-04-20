Asian stock markets mixed after Wall St decline

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets are mixed after Wall Street was pulled lower by tech stock declines. Tokyo and Hong Kong retreated while Shanghai and Seoul gained. Wall Street pulled back from record highs. The benchmark S&P 500 fell 0.5% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1%. Investors are looking ahead to U.S. earnings reports. Optimism has been boosted by higher profits, U.S. hiring and consumer confidence. Still, traders are uneasy about a rise in inflation and interest rates and renewed coronavirus infections that prompted some governments to reimpose anti-disease controls.