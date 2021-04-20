Beckley Rotary Club Donates to local non-profits

BECKLEY, W. VA. (WVVA) - The Beckley Rotary Club is presenting $2,400 checks to six different food pantries.

Those organizations were: Carpenter's Corner, the Salvation Army, Food for Body and Soul, The Lord's Table (Ebeneezer Baptist Church), Helping Hands Community Resources, and The Beckley Dream Center.

The money given came from donations and fundraises put on by the Rotary Club.

April Elkins- Badtke, the Public Relations Coordinator for the Beckley Rotary Club, said they are happy to have those donations to be able to provide for those food pantries in need.

"We want to help these food pantries especially in the middle of the pandemic, when they needed these additional funds so we are super honored and proud to be able to do this for our community and proud and our businesses that helped support this initiative," said Elkins - Badtke.

The rotary club said they already began planning and fundraising for non-profit organizations next year.

