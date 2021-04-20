Biden urges to Kosovo continue ‘essential’ talks with Serbia

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden has urged Kosovo’s government to continue a dialogue on normalizing ties with neighboring Serbia and said that any agreement between the two former war foes “should be centered on mutual recognition.” Biden sent a letter to Kosovo’s new president that was made public on Tuesday. In it, Biden said Washington would “continue to support efforts to secure a lasting peace through productive dialogue between Kosovo and Serbia and ultimately a comprehensive normalization agreement.” Biden called the normalization of relations with Serbia “essential for Kosovo to realize its potential and fully integrate into Euro-Atlantic institutions.” European Union-facilitated negotiations to normalize ties between Serbia and its former province stalled last year.