Bluefield, Beckley cruise into section championship games

(WVVA) - The Beavers and Flying Eagles were among the boys basketball teams in the area to earn sectional semifinal victories on Tuesday night.

Bluefield was back in the Brushfork Armory and didn't miss a beat, stomping Summer County, 77-31.

The Beavers will meet Wyoming East in the Class AA Region 3 Section 1 title on Friday night in New Richmond.

For the second time in a matter of days, Beckley topped Princeton in a Class AAAA Region 3 Section 2 semifinal, 71-56. The Tigers' Ethan Parsons poured in 22 points in the loss, surpassing 1,000 points in his basketball career.

The Flying Eagles will play the winner of Wednesday's Oak Hill-Greenbrier East semifinal on Thursday.

OTHER SECTIONAL SCORES:

Greenbrier West 100, Richwood 46 (Class A R3S2 Semifinal)

Liberty (R) 60, Mingo Central 36 (Class AA R3S2 Semifinal)