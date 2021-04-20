Byron Bay locals protest planned Netflix reality series

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Angry Byron Bay locals are protesting the filming of a reality television series that some fear will damage the reputation of their trendy Australian tourist town. Around 100 surfers paddled to sea to form a cancel symbol off the town’s coast in the hope that Netflix will can the series about social media influencers. Several Byron Bay businesses have refused to sign filming permits that would allow “Byron Baes,” a contemporary abbreviation of “Byron Babes,” to be shot on their premises. Netflix says its first Australian reality series would “aim to build a connection between the people we meet in the show and the audience.”